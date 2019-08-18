Exane Derivatives Continues to Hold Position in Nokia Adr Spons. (NOK); As Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Steel Partners Holdings LP Boosted Position

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Nokia Adr Spons. (NOK) by 44.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 17,246 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.61 million, up from 11,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Nokia Adr Spons. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 11.63 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.19 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 06/03/2018 Nokia pushes optical network capacity to theoretical limits with Photonic Service Engine 3 chipset; massive scale and radical simplicity for video, cloud and 5G growth; 09/05/2018 – F-Prime Capital Partners Announces Parker Moss as New Entrepreneur-in-Residence

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 2,162 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES – BOARD WILL REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Partners Holdings LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLP); 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP REPORTS 17.8 PCT STAKE IN BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES AS OF MAY 23 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $184M-EBIT $225M; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 15/03/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 15.9%; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS $3.00-$3.50-SHR; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent: Board of Directors Will Review the Steel Partners Non-Binding Indication of Interest

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem (NYSE:XYL) by 1,804 shares to 10 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,400 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL).

