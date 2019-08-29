Exane Derivatives Continues to Hold Position in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (BFR); Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $966,576

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (BFR) by 322.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 9,749 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.40 million, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 1.29M shares traded. BBVA Banco FrancÃ©s S.A. (NYSE:BFR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BFR News: 24/04/2018 – March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities; 10/04/2018 – BBVA SAYS SPAIN EXTENDING GROWTH PACE INTO 2Q; 19/03/2018 – February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of BBVA RMBS Series; Affirms 5 Others; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – BBVA Compass boosts its San Diego commercial banking office with three new relationship managers; 16/03/2018 – FINANCIAL REGULATION IS BEHIND DIGITAL CURVE: BBVA’S GONZALEZ; 03/05/2018 – BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown brings the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies to Birmingham; 16/03/2018 – BBVA DIVIDEND TO RISE IN LINE WITH EARNINGS: CHAIRMAN GONZALEZ; 01/05/2018 – BBVA CFO Tejada Says ‘Solid’ Earnings Are Just the Beginning (Video); 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Banco Continental at ‘BBB+’ Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 9,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 62,997 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 72,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 67 shares to 4 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trade Desk by 864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.