Exane Derivatives Boosted Its Ss And C Techn. (SSNC) Stake by $1.06 Billion as Share Price Declined; Bp Wealth Management Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 38.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 23,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 37,508 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 61,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.8. About 6.32 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER TO 5 PM ET APRIL 20; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RELEASES LETTER FROM U.S. TREASURY ABOUT CFIUS REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – EIN Semiconductor: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom has been ratcheting up the pressure on shareholders of rival chipmaker Qualcomm this week â€” even as the landscape surrounding the hostile takeover becomes more tenuous. Advisers for Singapore-based Broadcom told a Qualcomm shareholder that the company is accelerating its plans to re-domicile to the US, The Post has learned; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ss And C Techn. (SSNC) by 3630.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 16,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 17,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ss And C Techn. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC)

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH) by 4,570 shares to 52,952 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 26,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 5,376 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Bronson Point Management Ltd Co reported 75,000 shares. New York-based M&R Capital Management has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Prudential Fincl reported 1.12M shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 22,300 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 702,146 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,231 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has 49,828 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 996,349 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Co owns 260 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Smart Portfolios Limited Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 24,063 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 17,159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zweig holds 34,831 shares. 4,733 are owned by International Gru. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 29,031 shares. Jefferies Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southpoint Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.00M shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 57,900 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 0.21% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Regions Corp invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Frontier Management Limited Liability Co has 1.65% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 6.74 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,045 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Techn. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11,235 shares to 25,930 shares, valued at $2.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 5,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,355 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.