Exane Derivatives Boosted General Electric (GE) Holding; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 35 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 21 reduced and sold holdings in Catalina Lighting Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Exane Derivatives increased General Electric (GE) stake by 73746.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 368,732 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Exane Derivatives holds 369,232 shares with $3.69B value, up from 500 last quarter. General Electric now has $76.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 85.55 million shares traded or 29.02% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $14 highest and $5 lowest target. $9.86’s average target is 11.92% above currents $8.81 stock price. General Electric had 21 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Exane Derivatives decreased Sprint S.1 (NYSE:S) stake by 493 shares to 1 valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Worldpay Inc A Com stake by 5,759 shares and now owns 10 shares. Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,660 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4.19 million shares. Woodstock Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,861 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First National Communication accumulated 29,682 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.36% or 2.05 million shares in its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.44% or 105,515 shares. Smith Moore holds 32,479 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management accumulated 127,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 28.52 million shares. Regal Lc accumulated 72,363 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Declines May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CALA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Calithera Biosciences to Present New Data on Two Oncology Programs at ESMO Congress 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Calithera Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.41% EPS growth.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $209.72 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

The stock increased 2.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 243,632 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination With Cabozantini; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma