Exane Derivatives Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Stake By $65.14 Million; Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Ecopetrol S A (EC) Stake By $547,365

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Ecopetrol S A (EC) stake by 3.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 26,065 shares as Ecopetrol S A (EC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 764,409 shares with $16.39M value, down from 790,474 last quarter. Ecopetrol S A now has $39.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 333,942 shares traded. Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has declined 19.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.29% the S&P500. Some Historical EC News: 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEES OIL OUTPUT AT 715K-725K B/D IN 2018: CEO; 05/03/2018 CERAWEEK- COLOMBIA’S ECOPETROL ECO.CN TO START PILOT PROJECT TO EXPLORE UNCONVENTIONAL OIL, GAS RESERVES -CEO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL SA – REPORTS SPILL OF MUD, OIL & GAS THAT OCCURRED BETWEEN MARCH 12 AND 15 AT LA LIZAMA & CAÑO MUERTO STREAMS IS UNDER CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A.: Decisions of the General Shareholders’ Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ECOPETROL SEEKS TO BUY OIL RESERVES, ESPECIALLY MEXICO, BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- ECOPETROL TO CONTINUE FOCUSING ON CRUDE TRADING IN 2018 TO DIVERSIFY ITS EXPORT CUSTOMERS, AND LOOK ESPECIALLY TO ASIA -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Ecopetrol, Talisman Energy to open 19 new wells at Colombian oilfield; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Ecopetrol to focus on expansion, trade after completing budget cut -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Ecopetrol S.A. reports liquidation of one of its subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Colombia’s attorney general to investigate Ecopetrol oil spill

Exane Derivatives increased Dominion Energy (D) stake by 74.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 850 shares as Dominion Energy (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Exane Derivatives holds 1,990 shares with $152.51 million value, up from 1,140 last quarter. Dominion Energy now has $62.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility

Analysts await Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EC’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 8.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ecopetrol S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.23% EPS growth.

