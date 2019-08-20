Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Stock Rose While Nantahala Capital Management Increased Stake by $16.01 Million; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Holding in China Mobile LTD F Sponsored A (CHL) by $474,250

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A (CHL) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 71,207 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 80,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 780,255 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $120.21. About 648,023 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.40 million shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $113.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 189,464 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 19 are owned by Winch Advisory Ltd Company. Renaissance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 608,619 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 86,894 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Primecap Management Ca has 0.19% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.31% or 117,136 shares. Dupont Corp invested in 4,303 shares. 38,400 were reported by Sectoral Asset Mngmt. First Business Financial Ser Incorporated reported 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 58,090 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 23,066 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

