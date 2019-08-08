Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holding Has Upped by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 84,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.24M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 1.59 million shares traded or 19.75% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $114.53. About 1.35 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 182,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 870,529 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 272,190 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.07% or 1.62M shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 0.02% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 82,839 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 38,216 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0% or 14,173 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 36,714 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 639,706 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 36,797 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Guggenheim Llc holds 0% or 9,068 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 166,116 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 643,611 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Invesco accumulated 0.01% or 893,423 shares.

