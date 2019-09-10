Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holding Has Boosted by Nantahala Capital Management Llc; Timessquare Capital Management Lowered Bright Horizons Family So (BFAM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.79 million shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family So (BFAM) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 506,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 625,870 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.55 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family So for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $151.86. About 325,998 shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.48 million for 47.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

