Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Raised Its Position; T Mobile Us Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) Position Upped by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 (TMUS) by 35.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 340,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.56 million, up from 955,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 778,129 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 392,947 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VOX, TMUS, OMC, IAC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile ‘nearly done,’ planning for ‘day zero’ underway – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor &Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 210,260 shares to 607,711 shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Azul Sa Spon Adr Each Rep 3 Pfd Shs by 59,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd Ord Ils0.01.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hl Financial Serv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,478 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Ct stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Asset One Ltd stated it has 237,018 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huntington Bankshares has 0.18% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 155,760 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 638,255 shares. Pointstate Capital LP invested 0.84% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 15.09M shares. Seatown Pte Limited invested in 373,816 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The California-based Wespac Advsrs has invested 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 219,324 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 749,648 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 431,547 shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $31.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golden Entmt Inc by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv accumulated 29,197 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 16,815 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp. Frontier Capital Management Lc reported 987,638 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 3,100 shares. Hodges Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 180,885 shares. 1.84M are held by Zevenbergen Capital Invests. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 8,724 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Com accumulated 19 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,062 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.25% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 23,821 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,040 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il holds 8,375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.