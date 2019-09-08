Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Position; Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) as Share Value Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.86. About 882,531 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $94.21. About 48,646 shares traded. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 13.01% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES QTRLY DIV. TO 37C/SHR VS 32.5C/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES RAISES DIV BY 13.8%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q EPS $1.64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc owns 315,585 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 3.30 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 683,182 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc has 0.25% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 61,950 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.65% or 84,215 shares. Newtyn Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.46% or 150,000 shares. Citigroup accumulated 458,165 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 9 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parametric Port Assocs Llc stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Redwood Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,456 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc by 19,000 shares to 884,455 shares, valued at $21.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

More notable recent Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chesapeake Utilities Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CPK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Acquires Marlin CNG Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 114,969 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 17,127 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 82,257 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Bancshares Of Mellon owns 425,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fruth Inv Mgmt owns 23,526 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Brinker accumulated 0.02% or 6,527 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 337,788 shares. 18,454 were reported by Td Asset. 3,127 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 15,600 shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares to 122,467 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 94,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).