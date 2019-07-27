Exact Sciences (EXAS) Valuation Rose While Sit Investment Associates Lowered Its Position by $309,600; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,250 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 34,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 199,200 shares to 323,450 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opp Credit Fd Dbl (DBL) by 82,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Ca Muni Income Fd Akp (AKP).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.