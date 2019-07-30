Exact Sciences (EXAS) Touches $119.78 High on Jul, 30; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Among 2 analysts covering Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Century Aluminum had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. See Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $10 New Target: $9 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached all time high today, Jul, 30 and still has $124.57 target or 4.00% above today’s $119.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.47B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $124.57 PT is reached, the company will be worth $618.72 million more. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.36 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.47 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inc stated it has 158,181 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,100 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 52,900 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 3,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.68M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 6,812 are held by Capital Fund Sa. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 102,244 shares. 94,477 are owned by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Co. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 125,621 shares. Sit Investment holds 31,250 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 4,695 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $120 highest and $95 lowest target. $109.50’s average target is -8.58% below currents $119.78 stock price. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $630.60 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Century Aluminum (CENX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Century Aluminum Co (CENX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Century (CENX) Down 10.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Century Aluminum Company’s (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Century Aluminum Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 154,618 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum: Michelle Harrison to Assume Responsibilities of Principal Accounting Officer on Interim Basis; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Century Aluminum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENX); 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 83,200 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 308,195 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 76,110 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Mirae Asset Communication invested in 39,127 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 47,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moore Capital Management L P invested in 0.1% or 350,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 555,500 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Whittier Trust reported 700 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 80,464 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 157,908 shares in its portfolio.