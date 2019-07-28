Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Price Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Holding by $505,250; Magna Intl (MGA) Shares Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Increased by $4.57 Million Its Position

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 95,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.55 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.64 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,019 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $954,000, up from 5,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,837 shares to 822,114 shares, valued at $114.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,958 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Liability Com holds 2.01 million shares. Riverhead Ltd Com invested in 33,754 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 5,786 shares. Pier Limited Liability Company has 6,396 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 238 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,898 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Adage Prns Gru Limited Liability Co reported 50,000 shares stake. Capital Invsts stated it has 890,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 8,375 were accumulated by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Creative Planning reported 72,813 shares stake. Crow Point Lc has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,040 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 117,771 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co reported 23,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Svcs Inc N (NYSE:HOS) by 318,755 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 33,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).