Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shares Rose While Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose, Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Its Stake

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 73.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 10,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 1.16 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 397,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.39M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 464,831 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 12,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Asset Management accumulated 100,000 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 7,115 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 122,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 73,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 158,181 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.1% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 1.82 million shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.04% or 11.21 million shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,477 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.65% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 15,600 shares. Moreover, Nine Masts Capital has 0.11% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Tru Ltd Partnership has 478,346 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 123,561 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Corp holds 101,930 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.39 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,797 shares to 9,086 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 10,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

