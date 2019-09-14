Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Its Stake; As Mastec (MTZ) Share Price Rose, Skylands Capital Raised Its Position by $958,800

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 94,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206.39M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.14 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 137,250 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 118,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 611,544 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 3.30M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 84,276 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 10,010 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Heritage Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 2,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 63,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winslow Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2.25 million shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,723 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 41,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 8,275 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Registered Inv Advisor owns 10,230 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 33,825 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 181,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag reported 18,780 shares. Rmb Cap Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 61,649 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 616,651 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Management. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 8,290 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 54,723 shares. 385,205 were accumulated by Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 75,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 226,775 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 250,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sei Invests Comm has 239,501 shares.