Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; First United Bank Trust Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $818,800

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 731,820 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 7.89 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 23,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sei Investments Com stated it has 219,833 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset invested in 7,594 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Finance Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2,458 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners Ltd Partnership has 84,215 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,078 shares. 5,049 are held by Proshare Llc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 19,501 shares. The California-based Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has invested 4.53% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rock Springs Management LP reported 397,000 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 290 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability owns 16,663 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,214 shares. Hitchwood Cap LP holds 0.28% or 225,000 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – VB, EXAS, ATO, BURL – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Looking for an Oil & Gas Hotspot?-RDSA.17-XOM-EOG-COP-MRO – Stockhouse” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil’s Aggressive Growth Strategy Needs Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares to 13,208 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).