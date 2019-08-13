Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Upped Stake by $528,212; Roffman Miller Associates Decreased Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Stake by $388,590

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 6,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 22,320 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 16,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $119.04. About 530,937 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 1.44 million shares traded or 126.57% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 197,000 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 1.10M shares stake. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bluecrest Capital Management accumulated 0.11% or 33,006 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 39,274 shares. Jennison Ltd has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bailard Inc owns 4,200 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt accumulated 38,400 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Capital Investors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 24,650 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 6,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd reported 102,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Lc owns 26,055 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett has 0.12% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 33,897 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 4,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,742 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 13,734 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,622 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 4,717 shares. Edgemoor Advisors has invested 0.27% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 454,097 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 126,164 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 44,853 shares. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 6,372 shares. Arrow Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 20,174 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 26,006 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 450 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 1.47 million shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo Plc New Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,049 shares to 124,135 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc N (NYSE:MKC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).