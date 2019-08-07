Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $8.23 Million as Stock Rose; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder First Merchants Has Trimmed Holding by $576,768

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 71.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 95,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 134,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 1.65 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc by 13,000 shares to 242,978 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics I (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 229,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Thera.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Core Etf Ishares (IJR) by 5,058 shares to 113,091 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del Com (NYSE:HRS) by 2,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation Com (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.02 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

