Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Its Holding by $180.48 Million

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $122.32. About 916,189 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.54 million, down from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 5.62M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 94,477 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com. Wisconsin Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% or 27,125 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 117,771 shares. Bainco International Invsts has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0.14% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 16,825 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,017 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.91% or 78,333 shares in its portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 683,182 shares. Granahan Management Inc Ma has 273,944 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv accumulated 10,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 60 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 30,750 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 458,165 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.11 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.