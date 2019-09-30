Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Trimmed Holding by $563,568 as Valuation Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Increased United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $347,620

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 6,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 2.11M shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 119,196 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52M, up from 116,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7,260 shares to 37,360 shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 36,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research accumulated 4,858 shares. Antipodean Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. L & S Advsr Inc, California-based fund reported 17,530 shares. Mackay Shields holds 0.01% or 17,569 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Co owns 178 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 2.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). D E Shaw has invested 0.24% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wasatch Advisors holds 719,903 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,825 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Inv Associate accumulated 31,250 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.2% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 270 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 264,582 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pentwater Capital L P, Illinois-based fund reported 187,000 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,888 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bangor State Bank reported 0.14% stake. Tru Communications Of Virginia Va owns 0.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,760 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 6.91 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Focused Investors Ltd Liability reported 936,700 shares or 5.35% of all its holdings. Davy Asset Management Ltd reported 1.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Systematic Management Lp holds 0.08% or 14,991 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Management Llc reported 16,540 shares. Intll holds 361,262 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co accumulated 5,498 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Co Ma stated it has 14.69M shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Fund owns 16,916 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,434 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).