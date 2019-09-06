Exact Sciences (EXAS) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.21 Million as Stock Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Boosted Holding by $959,280

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 196,620 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 159,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.49. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 22,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 76,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 19.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER: DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 350 shares. Moors & Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Blume Inc stated it has 210 shares. Allstate reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nomura Holdg owns 23,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.08% or 566,359 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stifel has 24,650 shares. New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). The California-based Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Spark Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 131,200 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advisors invested in 0.01% or 39,035 shares. Marsico Capital Lc accumulated 26,614 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 458,165 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,538 shares to 44,177 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,350 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Llc invested in 0.84% or 169,477 shares. Forbes J M And Co Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 50,275 shares. King Wealth holds 0.19% or 14,392 shares. Diamond Hill holds 1.77% or 7.59M shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability reported 23,433 shares. 93,260 are owned by Btim. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 3.25M shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd invested in 0.36% or 80,924 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In accumulated 241,923 shares. Liberty Management accumulated 9,597 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 12,566 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).