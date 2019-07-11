Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose While R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $1.03 Million; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 329,667 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 9.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 02/04/2018 – Baker Hughes explores sale of gas metering business; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 190,124 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 7,131 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.41% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 5,048 shares. First Business Ser Inc stated it has 3,825 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 55,651 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Verition Fund Limited Company holds 0.03% or 8,724 shares in its portfolio. C Wide Grp A S holds 58,932 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 4,303 shares. 24,650 were accumulated by Stifel. Lincoln National Corporation accumulated 4,882 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas. COWARD D SCOTT had sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23M on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $90.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.04 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability holds 36,057 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 2.30 million shares. Parametrica Mgmt accumulated 10,795 shares. 21,681 are owned by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc. Athena Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.68% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Morgan Stanley reported 29.28M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hamel Assoc Incorporated accumulated 71,223 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 43,776 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trust Co Of Virginia Va reported 84,950 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited owns 1.24M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Spc Incorporated holds 28,275 shares. Ipg Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,964 shares.

