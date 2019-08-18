Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Value Rose While Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Boosted Position by $9.25 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $1.17 Million

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 107,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.71 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Deal at Risk as EU Probes Impact on Music Market; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parus (Uk) Limited reported 123,075 shares stake. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 80,795 shares or 4.65% of the stock. M stated it has 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott accumulated 50,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na, Texas-based fund reported 14,804 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maine-based Bath Savings Trust has invested 4.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Mgmt has 344,774 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,382 shares. Farmers Trust invested in 55,215 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 116,835 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Kempen Nv owns 10,726 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Lc accumulated 248,438 shares. First City Capital Mgmt accumulated 7,889 shares.

