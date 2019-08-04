Exact Sciences (EXAS) Share Price Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Fruth Investment Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 33,754 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, down from 38,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.65% or 9.91 million shares. 932,727 are owned by Shapiro Capital Mngmt Llc. Cadinha Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,077 shares. Callahan Advsrs Lc holds 106,726 shares. Northrock Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 4,174 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 31,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpha Cubed Invests reported 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 608,833 shares. Meritage reported 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,020 shares. Bar Harbor reported 4,146 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 122,000 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 11,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 47,123 were accumulated by Jag Capital Management Limited.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 444,192 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 58,090 shares. 350 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Elk Creek Prtn Lc holds 0.88% or 140,237 shares in its portfolio. Bainco Investors reported 3,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Associated Banc owns 2,342 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Com owns 2,456 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group reported 4,857 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Llc reported 5.66% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Hitchwood Mgmt LP has 225,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 45,047 were reported by Northeast Invest. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 50,734 shares. Creative Planning invested in 72,813 shares.