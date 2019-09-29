Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reaches $92.00 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CRNT) Raised By 6.31%

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.39% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 2.68M shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, CologuardThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $11.91 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $86.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EXAS worth $714.78M less.

Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT) had an increase of 6.31% in short interest. CRNT’s SI was 2.96M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.31% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 546,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s short sellers to cover CRNT’s short positions. The SI to Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.87%. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.685. About 238,243 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines

More notable recent Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ceragon Networks: Here We Go Again – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ceragon Shares Have Fallen Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.42 million. The Company’s wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. It has a 11.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Exact Sciences Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cologuard® Helps More People Get Screened In A Cost-Effective Way… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $126.60’s average target is 37.61% above currents $92 stock price. Exact Sciences had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 23 by Benchmark. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Products Prns Lc has invested 0.58% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Castleark Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 162,214 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0.04% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 68,819 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc owns 1.89 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 3,591 shares. Jennison has 3.30 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.12% or 7.18M shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 66,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 131,976 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 92,073 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,296 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Incorporated invested in 4,155 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.91 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.