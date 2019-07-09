Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reaches $121.22 After 4.00% Up Move; Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Martin Marietta Matls Com (MLM) Holding

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.96% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 636,584 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33cThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $15.58B company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $126.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EXAS worth $623.32 million more.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM) stake by 66.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,580 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com (MLM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 3,753 shares with $755,000 value, down from 11,333 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc Com now has $14.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 138,884 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.58 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. COWARD D SCOTT sold $13.23 million worth of stock or 169,109 shares. 304,397 shares were sold by Conroy Kevin T, worth $24.74M. 90,909 shares valued at $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Mngmt Co Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Alliancebernstein L P owns 1.82 million shares. Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 101,930 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Llc stated it has 8,181 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 7,131 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 7,444 shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1,000 shares. Macquarie Ltd reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,573 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stephens Inc Ar owns 2,400 shares. Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt reported 1.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,920 shares. Adage Cap Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 50,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 71 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EXAS, TIF, PETS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – VB, EXAS, ATO, BURL – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,089 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advisors. 5,778 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Cannell Peter B reported 52,749 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Edgestream Limited Partnership invested in 4,154 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Credit Agricole S A has 8,931 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,926 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,105 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.93% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 17,260 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 3,425 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 2.87 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 31,560 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 35,410 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Correvio Pharma Corp Com stake by 443,249 shares to 577,133 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A stake by 107,628 shares and now owns 126,287 shares. Natera Inc Com was raised too.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $195.29 million for 18.31 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nu Skin Stock Is Undervalued But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “Worker killed at Martin Marietta plant OSHA investigating death of employee, 24 – BizWest” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On HEICO Corporation (HEI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials had 9 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Friday, February 15. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.