Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Has Raised by Gsa Capital Partners Llp; Hbk Investments LP Cut Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) as Share Price Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 253.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,815 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 71,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 259,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 330,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 680,950 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 16,349 shares to 31,545 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 26,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,130 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Newtyn Mngmt Ltd accumulated 150,000 shares or 2.46% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 117,771 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 104,017 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 4,200 shares. 3.96M were reported by Fmr Lc. Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 22,320 shares. Redwood Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Private Advisor Gp Lc has 8,181 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Incorporated invested in 2,458 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 4,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bb&T Secs Limited reported 5,187 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. Conroy Kevin T had sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74 million on Thursday, January 24. Shares for $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 52,900 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call).