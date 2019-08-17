Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Value Rose While Atika Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 258.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 113,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 158,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 44,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Com De accumulated 141,248 shares. Frontier Ltd Liability Com holds 0.61% or 987,638 shares in its portfolio. C Ww Wide Grp Hldgs A S holds 0.06% or 58,932 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 23,066 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0.09% or 31,250 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 158,422 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Company reported 0.28% stake. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0.04% or 190,124 shares. First Business Finance Serv holds 3,825 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 6,927 were accumulated by Prudential. Rock Springs Cap Management LP accumulated 1.33% or 397,000 shares. Allstate has 7,080 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 24,650 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Incorporated owns 5,786 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,488 shares. 7,647 were accumulated by Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Diversified reported 0.04% stake. Farmers Bancshares holds 0.03% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil owns 40,000 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mathes Com invested in 0.67% or 47,501 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 322,312 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Management Co Limited Com stated it has 105,357 shares. Hennessy Advisors, a California-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Finance Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 22,639 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 346,108 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc reported 186,161 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 43,256 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares to 278,218 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.