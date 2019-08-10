Exact Sciences (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose While R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Holding; Cqs Cayman LP Has Decreased Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: Historical high reached as NASDAQ Composite Index closes at 8,244.15. – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M ‘So Bad It’s Good’ Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences, Genomic Health to combine in $2.8B deal – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

