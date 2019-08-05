Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is At $115.07 Formed Wedge; Ing US (VOYA)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 136 sold and trimmed holdings in Ing US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 145.15 million shares, down from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ing US Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 114 Increased: 90 New Position: 48.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) formed wedge up with $121.97 target or 6.00% above today’s $115.07 share price. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has $14.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 190,124 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 509,702 shares. Allstate has 7,080 shares. Moreover, Marietta Inv Prtnrs Llc has 0.12% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,358 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has 699,104 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 23,078 shares. Winch Advisory Lc owns 19 shares. Columbus Circle reported 315,337 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stephens Ar reported 2,400 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 33,006 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Product Partners holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 125,300 shares. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Ltd has invested 0.88% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.12% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 32,103 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences has $14300 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.33’s average target is -1.51% below currents $115.07 stock price. Exact Sciences had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Craig Hallum maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial included on the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 17.63 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.61 million for 9.14 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 265,620 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 345,774 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.91% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 691,932 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.42 million shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds