Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding Raised by Driehaus Capital Management Llc; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $560,700

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 107.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 3,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,278 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 3.12 million shares traded or 83.20% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $17.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1894.8. About 1.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 35,024 shares to 193,751 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 13,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,046 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EXAS, CMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to combine with Genomic Health (GHDX) for $72/share in cash and stock transaction valued at $2.8 billion – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VCSH) by 37,096 shares to 329,129 shares, valued at $26.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc (SJNK) by 13,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,205 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (DVY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Will Google’s Earnings Finally Give Investors Reason To Cheer? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

