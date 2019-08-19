Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose; Maplelane Capital Cut Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) Stake by $12.12 Million; Share Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 707,930 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (BUD) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 146,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 154,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 935,904 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 21.22 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, CTST, NFLX and NTAP – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Bearish On Anheuser Busch, Says Volume Growth ‘Remains Patchy’ – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Upgrades Anheuser Busch, But Says Mainstream Beer Still Slumping – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 6.25 million shares. 6,360 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corp. Allen Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,478 shares stake. Bluestein R H And Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cetera Advisor stated it has 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beddow Mgmt holds 76,640 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 486,365 shares. Guardian Advisors Lp invested in 0.16% or 13,445 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 610 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. D E Shaw & reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Soros Fund Mngmt Llc reported 20,000 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.32 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 9,460 shares. Capital World accumulated 0% or 6 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.50M shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,001 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability holds 80,316 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 2.99M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 791,445 shares or 0.42% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 158,422 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0.16% or 574,000 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.7% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 101,963 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.12% or 32,103 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 44,991 shares. Pier Cap Lc stated it has 6,396 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Registered Advisor Inc stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 987,638 were accumulated by Frontier Cap Limited. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).