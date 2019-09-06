Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Valuation Declined, Holder Oak Associates LTD Lifted Holding

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 21,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 782,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, up from 761,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 36.33 million shares traded or 82.52% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 28/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD WINS REVERSAL OF $235 MILLION GLAXOSMITHKLINE DRUG PATENT VERDICT -COURT RULING; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S RESTRUCTURING IS A LITTLE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: SCHULTZ; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 745,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.48 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.49. About 1.12 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.20M shares to 7.72 million shares, valued at $415.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 238 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 166,945 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.18% or 25,000 shares. 453 are owned by Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Com. New York-based Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 3.96 million shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 948,084 shares. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Lp has 0.16% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 574,000 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 2.30 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 80,316 shares stake. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Aqr Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rhenman Asset Ab holds 1.01% or 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,420 shares to 1,740 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,155 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).