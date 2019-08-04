Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding by $955,288; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Raised Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) as Stock Price Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 12,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 53,673 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 329,047 shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – TRINET NAMES OLIVIER KOHLER SVP & CHIEF OPS OFFICER

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 90.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 11,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 23,342 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 12,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

