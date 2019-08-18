Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Riverpark Advisors Trimmed Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Cut by $3.16 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97M, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 39,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The invested 0.27% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bollard Gru Ltd accumulated 204 shares. Jupiter Asset stated it has 2,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 1,160 shares. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 1.19M shares or 1.76% of the stock. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 533 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 1.89% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 4,988 shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.56% stake. Tdam Usa invested in 5,946 shares. Agf America has invested 5.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Blair William & Il owns 131,870 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 1,624 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company. Comerica National Bank reported 118,206 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genomic Health’s Second Quarter Was So Great It Got the Company Acquired – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: RDY,MYL,PFE,EXAS,GHDX – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8,550 shares to 56,949 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).