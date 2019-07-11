Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.00 Million; Coatue Management Has Raised Its Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Position by $368,808

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 75.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 122,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 285,645 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 162,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 200,517 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 64.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,456 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 118,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 809,984 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc by 333,160 shares to 505,780 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 325 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 306 shares. National Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.67% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 2,631 shares. Advisors Asset stated it has 4,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Management Llp accumulated 0.27% or 271,353 shares. First Business Svcs Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 5,049 shares. 23,342 were reported by Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership. 7,131 are held by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.19% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2.99 million shares. Amer Mgmt Commerce invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Columbia Asset owns 4,695 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $7.17 million were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 24 Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 304,397 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has 1.00 million shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability reported 300,000 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 282,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 37,006 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 28,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 47,050 shares. Blackrock has 1.45M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 24,721 shares. Amer International Group Inc has 12,803 shares. State Street reported 456,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 67,392 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 109,273 shares.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,662 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $602.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,539 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).