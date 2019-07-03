Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Redwood Investments Decreased Its Position by $10.00 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Permian Investment Partners LP Upped Its Holding by $2.99 Million as Stock Rose

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 97.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,456 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 118,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXACT Sciences Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXACT Sciences is Now Oversold (EXAS) – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “8 Genomic Testing Stocks That Can Ease the Sting of Theranos – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Guardant Health Is the Best Healthcare Stock You’ve Never Heard Of – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 16,717 shares to 139,579 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 68,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstcash Inc.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. 169,109 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $13.23M were sold by COWARD D SCOTT. 90,909 shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, worth $7.17 million.