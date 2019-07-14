Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $1.03 Million as Market Value Rose; Edgewood Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $544,680

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 597,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Terry Gilliam’s Quixote film faces new legal hurdle at Cannes; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.67M shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48,843 shares to 134,510 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 5.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,751 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Btc Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Com reported 13,232 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 31,187 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 5,323 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.75% or 343,352 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 411 are held by Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 219,553 shares. 11,682 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd. 4,557 are held by Concourse Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 238,121 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 12,397 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi has 6,000 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. 90,909 shares were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, worth $7.17 million on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $13.23M were sold by COWARD D SCOTT.