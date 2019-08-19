Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Share Value Declined, Holder Gruss & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $376,875

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 154,885 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.82. About 194,585 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 561 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 9,755 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 250,543 shares. Fil reported 0.03% stake. Williams Jones And Associates has 0.01% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 5,048 shares. Price Michael F owns 108,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Barr E S And invested in 2.21% or 316,274 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 33,293 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 920 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com has 4,291 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 9,624 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% or 32 shares.