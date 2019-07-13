Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Continental Advisors Increased by $890,000 Its Holding

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel analyzed 12,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Shares for $13.23 million were sold by COWARD D SCOTT. Shares for $24.74 million were sold by Conroy Kevin T.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 55,557 shares. Amer Gru Inc holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 2,795 shares. The New York-based Eulav Asset has invested 0.73% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Kames Plc stated it has 1.31% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 20 are owned by Howe & Rusling Inc. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 140,000 shares. First Business Fin Svcs Inc reported 3,825 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.16% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 22,415 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 754,405 shares. 11,019 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc stated it has 5,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Insur Tx has invested 0.75% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Mercantile Trust Company owns 20,087 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Fred Alger invested in 0.24% or 699,104 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC) by 30,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 94,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,102 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).