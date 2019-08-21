Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Newtyn Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $27.42 Million as Share Value Rose; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Holder Allstate Has Boosted Stake

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 74.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 15,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,926 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 20,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.70M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Newtyn Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc sold 318,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, down from 468,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.25. About 596,109 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 278,921 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals In by 255,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Garrett Motion Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Interest Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 101,963 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 4,695 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 6,927 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.62% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 98,110 shares. Nicholas Partners Lp invested in 84,215 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Retail Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Thompson Investment Management invested in 158,181 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Swiss National Bank reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has 1.81M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 2,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Strs Ohio reported 66,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Parkside Comml Bank Tru reported 0.04% stake. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 7,018 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 46,731 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 38,460 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.51% stake. International Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 264,611 shares. Spectrum Management Gp reported 516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl reported 0.16% stake. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 14,366 shares. 22,982 were accumulated by First United Retail Bank Tru. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 11,008 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Investments Lc owns 22,348 shares. 104,911 were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Llc.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.