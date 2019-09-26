Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Share Value Declined, Holder Castine Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $348,912

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 76,394 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 06/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 39,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 127,570 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.06 million, down from 166,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 1.81 million shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 108,286 shares to 108,675 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 6,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 157,770 are owned by Hodges Cap Mgmt. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0% or 76 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 13,939 shares. Bancorp has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1,769 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt holds 10,609 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 10,710 shares. Hm Payson reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation has 17,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Chicago Equity Llc holds 23,175 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 33,300 shares. The Texas-based Next Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gabelli & Investment Advisers Inc has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 4,356 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation reported 435,728 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exact Sciences Is An Attractive Cancer Diagnostics Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cologuard Patient Population Expands ~25% – SVB Leerink – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) by 55,722 shares to 245,404 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,056 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.72M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Advsrs holds 0.11% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 60,066 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 396,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Goldman Sachs holds 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 246,921 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 124,016 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huber Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,182 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). State Street reported 670,495 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 305,326 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co invested 0.02% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Hyman Charles D owns 0.02% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 6,349 shares.