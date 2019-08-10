Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Cannell Capital Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Cut by $10.72 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 134,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 534,199 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.27M, down from 668,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 428,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.72 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 465,572 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Anderson Bonnie H, worth $145,364 on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Veracyte (VCYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 446,684 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce has 290,289 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 58,500 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.01% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 819,227 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 323,400 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 1,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 196,593 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 209,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 205,220 were reported by Pier Cap Lc.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exterran Corp by 68,775 shares to 888,237 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp by 697,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (NYSE:IHC).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Soared 42.8% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXACT Sciences Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,010 shares to 765,539 shares, valued at $90.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 33,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).