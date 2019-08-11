Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Fisher Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 197,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.05 million, up from 977,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 906,642 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 4,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 51,379 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 55,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.29. About 1.15 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 62,537 shares to 531,187 shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 15,808 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 324,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Wirecard Ag Adr.