Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Position by $393,058; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Market Value Rose, Benin Management Boosted Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 3,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 10,609 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 1.24M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 84,276 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,975 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.03% or 204,586 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd has 1.56% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ftb Advisors reported 238 shares stake. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 1,825 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 6.95M shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 20 shares. 185,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Bainco International Invsts reported 3,000 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 22,096 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 10,230 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 29,079 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.25% of the stock.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exact Sciences Q1 revenue up 79%; Cologuard volume up 79% – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XBI, ARRY, MRTX, EXAS – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 120,678 shares to 238,326 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 44,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,202 shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).