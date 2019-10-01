Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Position by $67.69 Million as Shares Rose; Brf Sa (BRFS) Share Price Rose While Capital Innovations Increased Holding by $346,800

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 1638.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 573,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 608,604 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.84M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.37. About 2.33 million shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The institutional investor held 30,834 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, up from 26,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN: PARENTE PROBABLY NEED TO BE HANDS-ON CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms BRF at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ TO TEMPORARILY HOLD CEO POST; 27/04/2018 – PREVI’S GENSO: NEW BRF’S BOARD ATTENDS ALL SHAREHOLDERS NEED; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS READY TO ADAPT SLAUGHTERING TO NEW HALAL RULE: CEO; 19/04/2018 – LIST OF BRF PLANTS AFFECTED BY IMPORT BAN INCLUDES UNITS IN STATES OF PARANÁ, SANTA CATARINA, MATO GROSSO, GOIÁS AND RIO GRANDE DO SUL – DRAFT DOCUMENT; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018; 22/05/2018 – BRF SAYS IN STATEMENT BRAZIL OPS RUNNING NORMALLY AMID PROTESTS; 11/04/2018 – BRF Board Fight Intensifies as Cruz Exits Diniz-Proposed Slate; 04/04/2018 – OFFICIAL CORRECTION-BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS SENDING RIO VERDE, CARAMBEÍ PLANT WORKERS ON FURLOUGH STARTING IN MAY (NOT APRIL)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc by 152,428 shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $59.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,610 shares, and cut its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tobam has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moreover, Pier Capital Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 8,463 shares. Zeke Advsr Llc owns 4,953 shares. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 18,694 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Management Lc invested 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Skylands Capital Limited Liability holds 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 5,485 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,419 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.55% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Baillie Gifford And Co owns 711,432 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,350 shares. Johnson Financial invested in 5,157 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Amer Natl Registered Advisor has 0.68% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 10,230 shares.

