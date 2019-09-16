Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Decreased Stake by $438,165; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Holding

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 3,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 10,230 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 13,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1.14 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Cnb Financial Corporation (CCNE) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 302,914 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, down from 339,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Cnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.28M market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 49,571 shares traded or 150.80% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE)

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.57M for 11.99 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

