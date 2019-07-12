Exact Sciences (EXAS) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Walleye Trading Has Decreased Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Position By $651,900

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Deere & Co (Call) (DE) stake by 6.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 4,100 shares as Deere & Co (Call) (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 55,700 shares with $8.90 million value, down from 59,800 last quarter. Deere & Co (Call) now has $50.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $163.14. About 543,571 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 86.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.66 EPS previously, Exact Sciences Corporation’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 292,480 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M

Walleye Trading Llc increased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 65,218 shares to 154,618 valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iac Interactivecorp (Call) (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 14,300 shares and now owns 45,400 shares. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 1.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,779 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,797 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0.08% or 299,988 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt Co has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,327 shares. 12,190 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 4,721 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Com holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,285 shares. Comm Savings Bank has 79,509 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 275,000 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Co reported 0.46% stake. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 19,731 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,379 are owned by Smith Moore &.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere had 22 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $883.14 million for 14.41 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity. Another trade for 11,661 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by May John C II on Thursday, January 17.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 15,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Associated Banc reported 2,342 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated reported 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Swiss National Bank stated it has 223,919 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp owns 23,342 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 24 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 444,192 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3.96 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0.17% or 4.29 million shares in its portfolio. Df Dent Co invested in 3,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 21,649 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Destination Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas also sold $7.17M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, January 23. The insider COWARD D SCOTT sold 169,109 shares worth $13.23M. Conroy Kevin T also sold $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares.