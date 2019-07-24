Exact Sciences (EXAS) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Stifel Financial Increased By $650,682 Its Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $-0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 86.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.66 EPS previously, Exact Sciences Corporation’s analysts see -15.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $117.51. About 1.17M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Stifel Financial Corp increased Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) stake by 9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp acquired 17,586 shares as Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR)’s stock rose 0.20%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 213,061 shares with $8.06M value, up from 195,475 last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc now has $5.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 691,481 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.18 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 22,320 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 16,815 shares. The Colorado-based Shine Investment Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 33,300 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd reported 33,754 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Company reported 463,768 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc owns 453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 55 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Rock Springs Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.33% or 397,000 shares. First Advsr Lp stated it has 478,346 shares. 104,017 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, February 22. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 8,822 shares to 558,048 valued at $21.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 115,001 shares and now owns 470,899 shares. Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Thursday, February 21 report. FBR Capital maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $47 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Friday, February 22 report.

