Exact Sciences (EXAS) Analysts See $-0.41 EPS; American Financial Group Boosted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake By $3.80 Million

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report $-0.41 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 36.67% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Exact Sciences Corporation’s analysts see 36.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $97.64. About 563,427 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard

American Financial Group Inc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Financial Group Inc acquired 58,500 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The American Financial Group Inc holds 175,500 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 117,000 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 49,719 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -10.83% below currents $72.14 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Com stated it has 50,718 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fin Advisory Service owns 2,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 182 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 750 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont accumulated 12 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co stated it has 1.56% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Qs Limited owns 4,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 60 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 6,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.05% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Horseman Capital Mngmt has invested 0.75% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Street holds 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 3.04 million shares. 365,423 are owned by Columbus Circle Investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.64 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.